Bengaluru, Sep 17 (PTI) Karnataka logged 1,003 fresh COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths on Friday, taking the total number of infections to 29,66,194 and the toll to 37,573.

The day also saw 1,199 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 29,12,633.

Also Read | Emmanuel Lenain, Ambassador of France Visited NSG Manesar Garrison on Sep 14, 2021 to Get … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

Also Read | Hyderabad Shocker: Youth Rapes 9-Year-Old After Taking Her to Under-Construction Site While Her Parents Were Away.

Bengaluru Urban topped in the number of new infections with 310, as the city saw 276 discharges and six deaths.

The total number of active cases in the state stood at 15,960.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.67 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 1.79 per cent.

Behind Bengaluru Urban in the fatality count was Belagavi (3), Dakshina Kannada (2), followed by others.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Dakshina Kannada had 124, Kodagu 96, Udupi 94, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,42,950, Mysuru was next with 1,77,149 and Tumakuru 1,19,861.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 12,19,417, followed by Mysuru 1,74,211 and Tumakuru 1,18,123.

Cumulatively a total of 4,60,04,395 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,48,496 were on Friday alone.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)