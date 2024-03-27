Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], March 27 (ANI): Union Minister Nitin Gadkari who has been fielded by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Nagpur Lok Sabha constituency, said that he is "101 per cent" sure of his victory and will try to win with a margin of more than five lakhs.

"I am 101 per cent sure of my victory. This time I will win the election with a very good margin. Given the support of the public, their enthusiasm, the hard work of the party workers, I will try my best to win with a margin of more than 5 lakhs," Gadkari said speaking to ANI on Wednesday.

Speaking about his development agenda for Nagpur, Gadkari said that he would try to make the city "pollution free" and convert it into a green city.

"The all-round development of Nagpur Vidarbha has been the initial resolution of my political life. I will be working on tourism, industry IT, development of MIHAN, purification of Nag river and most importantly, to make Nagpur city free from air and noise pollution and try to make it a green city," the Union Transport Minister said.

Sharing details about his green plan for Nagpur, the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said, "The transport here will run on electric, alternative fuel or bio fuel. The use of petrol and diesel will be negligible. I will try to make good gardens, playgrounds, and two swimming tanks and health clubs in every Vidhan Sabha constituency."

Emphasizing on employment generation Gadkari said, "Till now, 68 thousand jobs have been provided under MIHAN. I will try to take the figure to one lakh in a year."

Speaking about his campaign, the senior BJP leader pointed out that the specialty of his campaign is meeting people and connecting with them.

"I have the opportunity to meet new people and take their blessings. That is why I am going to every area, meeting people and talking to them. Connecting with people- man to man, heart to heart, house to house- is the specialty of my campaign. I am also using technology. At times messages are conveyed to them through this," Gadkari said.

On declaring his new vision ahead of the polls, the Union Minister said, "I have asked for suggestions from voters till March 30. I will study the suggestions given by people and then declare my next vision."

Gadkari highlighted that he does not believe in election management and people who participated in his rallies came on their own will.

"I do not have to manage the election. You can understand whatever you want to. A program was held on the strength of party workers today. 40-50 thousand people came to attend it. Nobody was brought in vehicles; nobody was given any money. We will work taking the support of those who love me from their heart, love my party, and love PM Modi," Gadkari said. (ANI)

