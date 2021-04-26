Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 26 (ANI): Forest Research Institute (FRI) in Dehradun has been closed for visitors till further orders after 107 people tested positive for COVID-19 at the institute, said FRI Director Arun Singh Rawat.

"The entry of outsiders into the campus has been closed till further orders. Local people daily come here for the morning walk in large number," said Rawat.

He further said that the FRI will be until the situation in situation returns to normal.

FRI Director also informed that some of the infected people are admitted to the hospital and some are in home isolation.

Meanwhile, the district administration has imposed a curfew in parts of Dehradun district from 7 pm of April 26 to 5 am of May 3.

As per Dehradun District Magistrate, Dr Ashish Kumar Srivastava, curfew will be imposed in Dehradun district's Rishikesh, Dehradun, Garhi Cantt, and Clement Town's municipal areas.

Uttarakhand reported 4,368 fresh COVID-19 cases, 1,748 recoveries, and 44 deaths on Sunday. The state has 35,864 active cases, while the death toll has mounted to 2,164. (ANI)

