Ahmedabad, Aug 9 (PTI) Gujarat reported 1,078 new coronavirus positive cases on Sunday, taking the total in the state to 71,064, the health department said.

The number of patients, who succumbed to COVID-19, rose to 2,654 with 25 new fatalities on Sunday, it said.

The number of recovered patients grew to 54,138 as 1,311 of them were given discharge.

With this, there are now 14,272 active cases in Gujarat, of which the condition of 73 patients is critical, the department said in a release.

The state has achieved a recovery rate of 76.18 per cent.

In the last 24 hours, 30,985 tests were conducted in the state, at the rate of 476.69 tests per day per million.

A total of 9,87,630 samples have been tested for coronavirus so far, it said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 71,064, new cases 1,078, deaths 2,654, discharged 54,138, active cases 14,272 and people tested so far 9,87,630.

