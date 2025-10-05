Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 5 (ANI): Amid the deaths of children in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district who reportedly consumed the cough syrup Coldrif, police have registered a case against Dr Pradeep Soni, the doctor who prescribed the medicine.

Superintendent of Police, Ajay Pandey on Sunday said that additionally, the manufacturing company Sresan Pharmaceuticals of Tamil Nadu had also been booked as a prime accused in the case.

"On the basis of the BMO report, a case was filed under the 105 BNS, 276 BNS, and 27 (A) Drug and Cosmetic Act. Dr Praveen Soni treated the maximum number of children in this matter. He had prescribed Coldrif... Based on this, he has been named an accused in this case. The manufacturing company, Sresan Pharmaceuticals of Tamil Nadu, has also been named a prime accused in this case... The doctor is in Police custody..." the police official Pandey told reporters here.

The Madhya Pradesh government has announced a complete ban on the sale of the cough Syrup across the state after children's deaths due to kidney failure. In the past 30 days, 11 children have lost their lives in Chhindwara district due to kidney failure.

Earlier today, Director of Colors Hospital, Ritesh Agarwal, said that they hadn't been able to identify the main cause of the kidney complications in the children who reportedly consumed the syrup.

Regarding the few children referred to Nagpur, Agarwal said the child admitted to the hospital was in critical condition after developing severe kidney problems, including swelling and high creatinine levels, following a fever and inability to pass urine for 24 hours.

The children were admitted to hospitals in Chhindwara and Nagpur, where some are still undergoing treatment, including dialysis.

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, Ritesh Agarwal said, "The patients coming to us are from Chhindwara, and one of the children is admitted here. The complaint was that the child had a fever 2-3 days ago, and after that, the child did not pass urine for 24 hours. Based on that complaint, the child was admitted to Chhindwara. But even after primary treatment there, the child did not pass urine, so the doctor conducted tests and found swelling in the child's kidneys. After that, the child was sent to Nagpur... The child arrived here in critical condition. We conducted blood tests and found that the child's creatinine and urea levels were significantly elevated... Then we conducted several tests to ensure the kidneys would function, but when the kidneys were still not working, we did further tests..." (ANI)

