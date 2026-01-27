Bhopal, January 27: The Madhya Pradesh government has ordered a high-level inquiry after a viral video surfaced showing school students in Maihar district being served their special Republic Day meal on scraps of waste paper. The incident occurred on Monday, January 26, during the 77th Republic Day celebrations at a government primary school in the state. Instead of proper plates or eco-friendly leaf platters, children were seen sitting on the floor and receiving their celebratory "special feast" on discarded, torn pieces of paper.

The video, widely shared on social media on Tuesday, January 27, has sparked major controversy and drawn sharp criticism of the management of the Mid-Day Meal (MDM) scheme. Local authorities confirmed that while a special menu including puri, sabzi, and kheer was sanctioned for the national holiday, the basic dignity of providing proper utensils was ignored. The district administration has since taken cognisance of the matter, describing the lapse as a serious violation of student welfare protocols. Dharashiv Police Officer Dies of Heart Attack While on Republic Day 2026 Duty, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

26 january 2026 children were served food on page of books and copies in Maihar, Madhya Pradesh Meanwhile CM @DrMohanYadav51 ji is busy in performing stunts on streets pic.twitter.com/kBKseOvEA7 — Urban Kalesh (@urban_kalesh) January 27, 2026

Following the public outcry, the District Education Officer (DEO) and the local administration launched an immediate investigation into the school's conduct. Preliminary reports suggest that the school management failed to arrange for sufficient plates despite being provided with funds for the Republic Day event.

The state government has issued a show-cause notice to the school principal and the head of the local Self-Help Group (SHG) responsible for preparing and serving the meals. Officials stated that strict disciplinary action, including potential suspension and blacklisting of the catering group, will be initiated once the final report is submitted. Odisha Shocker: Class 10 Student Dies of Electrocution While Lowering National Flag After Republic Day 2026 Event in Jagatsinghpur.

The use of waste paper to serve hot food has raised significant health and hygiene concerns. Health experts point out that ink from printed paper and contaminants on discarded scraps can pose serious health risks to children. Beyond the health aspect, the incident has been labeled as a "blow to the dignity" of the students, especially on a day meant to celebrate the nation’s constitutional values.

Under the Centrally sponsored Mid-Day Meal scheme, government schools are required to provide nutritious, cooked meals to students under strict hygiene conditions. For national holidays like Republic Day and Independence Day, state governments often release additional "special feast" funds to provide an enhanced menu.

