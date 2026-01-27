Gwalior, January 27: A fuel station employee in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior is being hailed as a "lifesaver" after his rapid response saved a car driver who suffered a sudden heart attack on Monday, January 26. The incident, which occurred at a petrol pump, Shriram Filling Station, in the Dabra area, saw the employee, Arman Khan, administer Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) for nearly 55 seconds, successfully reviving the victim before professional medical help arrived.

Video Shows Car Driver Collapsing at the CNG Station inGwalior

The emergency unfolded while the driver was waiting to refuel his vehicle at the CNG dispensing unit. According to eyewitnesses and petrol pump staff, the man suddenly collapsed and lost consciousness. Online Gaming Fraud in Madhya Pradesh: Businessman’s Wife Loses INR 60 Lakh to ‘Invite Game Club’ Scam in Gwalior; FIR Registered

Car Driver Collapses After Suffering Heart Attack at Fuel Station

Seeing the driver fall, Arman Khan immediately rushed to his side. Recognising the signs of a heart attack - lack of pulse and irregular breathing - Khan began performing chest compressions without hesitation.

'55 Seconds of Struggle' to Revive the Car Driver

For nearly a minute, Khan performed continuous CPR. Video footage from the scene shows the tense moments as other bystanders watched. After approximately 55 seconds of vigorous effort, the driver's heartbeat was restored, and he began to regain consciousness. Once stabilised, the victim was quickly transported to the Dabra Civil Hospital in a private vehicle. Medical staff at the facility credited the pump employee's immediate intervention as the primary reason the driver survived the "golden hour" of the attack.

A Growing Trend of Civilian Rescues

This incident is the latest in a series of high-profile life-saving acts by first responders and citizens in Gwalior. Just last year, Sub-Inspector Rajkumar Baudh saved a scooterist in a similar manner near the Padav overbridge, and Sub-Inspector Sonam Parashar gained national recognition in 2022 for reviving a senior citizen using CPR. Health experts emphasise that "Hands-Only" CPR can double or triple a person's chance of survival if performed immediately after a cardiac arrest. Bride Kidnapped in Broad Daylight? Viral Gwalior Abduction Video Turns Out To be ‘Looteri Dulhan’ Scam.

Importance of Emergency Training

Khan, like many service industry workers in the region, had reportedly seen similar life-saving techniques in safety videos and training sessions. Local authorities have lauded his bravery, noting that his presence of mind prevented a tragedy in a high-traffic public space.

