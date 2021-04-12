Kohima, Apr 12 (PTI) Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 12,416 as 11 more people tested positive for the virus on Monday, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

The new COVID-19 cases were reported from Dimapur, Mokokchung and Kohima districts.

"11 +ve cases of COVID-19 reported today. Dimapur-8, Mokokchung-2, Kohima-1," said the Health minister in a tweet.

Nagaland currently has 167 active COVID-19 cases, while 11,992 people have recovered from the disease, Health Department Director, Dr Denis Hangsing said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state is 96.58 per cent, Dr Hangsing said in the daily COVID-19 bulletin.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state is 93, while 164 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

Nagaland has so far tested a total of 1,38,701 samples for COVID-19, including 75,826 on RT-PCR, 37,616 on TrueNat and 25,259 on Rapid Antigen Test, he said.

Meanwhile, State Immunisation Officer, Dr Ritu Thurr said that 85,947 people including 39,130 frontline workers, 12,593 healthcare professionals, 19,222 senior citizens and 15,002 people above 45-years-old have been administered COVID-19 vaccine till Sunday.

Thurr said of the total people inoculated, 18,499 frontline workers, 8,746 healthcare workers 791 senior citizens and 412 persons above 45 years have received the second shot of COVID-19 vaccine.

