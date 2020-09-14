Patna, Sep 13 (PTI) The COVID-19 recovery rate in Bihar rose to 90.91 per cent on Monday from 89.99 per cent just two days ago, with 1,966 more people having been cured of the disease in the state, a health department official said.

The total number of recoveries currently stands 1,45,019, the official said.

At least 1,137 more people tested positive for COVID- 19 in the state, pushing the tally to 1,59,526.

Bihar, at present, has 13,675 active coronavirus cases, while 831 people have succumbed to the infection.

As many as 1,02,330 samples have been tested for COVID-19 since Sunday, raising the total number of such examinations to 49,86,747, the official added.

