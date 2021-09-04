Srinagar, Sep 4 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir's COVID-19 tally increased to 3,25,830 on Saturday with 116 fresh cases, while the death toll climbed to 4,410 as one more person succumbed to the disease, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 85 were reported from the Kashmir division and 31 from the Jammu division of the union territory, they said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest number of fresh cases at 47, followed by 14 each in Pulwama and Doda districts.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir stands at 1,327. So far, 3,20,093 patients have recovered from the disease, the officials said.

There are 45 mucormycosis (black fungus) cases in the union territory. No fresh case has been reported since last evening, they said.

