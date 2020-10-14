Ahmedabad, Oct 14 (PTI) The number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat increased to 1,55,098 with an addition of 1,175 cases on Wednesday, the state health department said.

With 11 COVID-19 patients dying, death toll rose to 3,598, it said.

Daily recoveries continued to outnumber new cases in the state, with 1,414 patients getting discharged on Wednesday, taking the number of recovered cases to 1,36,541.

The state's recovery rate further improved to 88.04 per cent.

With 50,993 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the total samples tested for COVID-19 so far rose to 51,65,670.

Surat reported the highest number of 252 new cases on Wednesday, followedby Ahmedabad at 182.

Two other districts reported over 100 new cases: Vadodara (117) and Rajkot (105).

Among other districts, Jamnagar reported85 new cases, Gandhinagar 46, Junagadh 41, Mehsana 37, Amreli 28, Bharuch 25, Patan and Surendranagar 23 each, Bhavnagar and Kutch 20 each, Panchmahal and Sabarkantha 19 each, Gir Somnath 18, Morbi 14, Anand 12, Banaskantha and Devbhoomi Dwarka 11 each, and Dahod and Navsari ten each.

Of 11 deaths, Ahmedabad reported four, Surat three, and Gandhinagar, Vadodara, Rajkot and Patan one each.

Of 14,959 active cases, the condition of 79 patients is critical, the health department said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,55,098, new cases 1,175, death toll 3,598, discharged 1,36,541, active cases 14,959, and people tested so far 51,65,670.

