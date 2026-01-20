A video depicting a group of fishermen climbing onto and posing atop the carcass of a dead whale has sparked widespread condemnation across social media platforms. The footage, which reportedly shows the men acting disrespectfully toward the remains of the marine mammal, has raised concerns regarding wildlife ethics and the lack of sensitivity shown toward protected species, even after death. The viral footage shows several men, identified as local fishermen, standing and sitting on the back of a large whale carcass floating near a shoreline. Witnesses and online viewers noted that the individuals appeared to be in high spirits, with some reports suggesting they may have been under the influence of alcohol at the time. The men can be seen posing for photographs and videos, treating the animal's remains as a platform for entertainment. The exact species of the whale has not been officially confirmed, though its size suggests it belongs to one of the larger baleen whale families frequently found in regional waters. Sydney Shark Attack: 2 Critically Injured in 3 Separate Attacks in Just Over 24 Hours in Australia, Swimmers Urged To Stay out of Water.

Viral Video of Fishermen Posing on Whale Carcass

NEW: Two drunk fishermen pose for a photo on a floating dead whale. "These guys are going to jump on a dead whale... watch this thing explode." The individual who shared the footage said the whale didn't smell and indicated that it had just passed. "Wasn't rotten, just… pic.twitter.com/mjIYde4g4l — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 19, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

