India News | 12 Alleged Spies Held So Far in Punjab, Haryana and UP

Chandigarh/Lucknow May 19 (PTI) At least 12 people, including a YouTuber, have been nabbed from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh on charges of espionage over the last two weeks with investigations pointing to an alleged Pakistan-linked spy network operating in north India, police said.

While six of them have been held from Punjab, five were nabbed from neighbouring Haryana and one from Uttar Pradesh. The arrests took place in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack and India's Operation Sindoor, officials said.

Among those arrested, two women -- YouTuber from Haryana Jyoti Malhotra, whose YouTube channel and Instagram accounts have 3.77 lakh subscribers and 1.33 lakh followers respectively, and 31-year-old Guzala from Punjab -- were allegedly in touch with Pakistani officer Ehsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish posted at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.

On May 13, India expelled the Pakistani official for allegedly indulging in espionage.

Police investigations so far revealed that the accused were allegedly passing on sensitive information to Pakistani Intelligence Operatives (PIOs), officials said, adding that a probe into their financial transactions and forensic analysis of their electronic devices were also underway.

In addition to the arrests made from Punjab and Haryana, an alleged agent of Pakistan's intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) was arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Rampur on Sunday by the state's Special Task Force.

On May 4, Punjab Police arrested Falaksher Masih and Suraj Masih -- both residents of Ajnala in Amritsar -- for their alleged role in leaking sensitive information and photographs of Army cantonment areas and air bases in the border district to ISI.

Both were allegedly involved in collecting and transmitting crucial information such as the Army's movements, locations of BSF camps and airports, photographs, and other sensitive data to their handlers in Pakistan, police had said.

Two more persons, including a woman, were arrested by the Punjab Police on May 11 for their alleged involvement in espionage activities linked to Pakistani official Danish posted at the High Commission in Delhi.

The accused were identified as 31-year-old Guzala and Yameen Mohamad, both residents of Malerkotla. They were receiving payments through online transactions in exchange for sharing classified information, as per police investigation.

During questioning, Guzala allegedly confessed to having shared the confidential information about activities of the Indian Army with the Pakistani official posted at Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.

Guzala further revealed that she was doing it for money and the accused official had sent her Rs 30,000 in two transactions --? Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000 --? via UPI (unified payment interface), he added.

Meanwhile, Punjab Police DGP Gaurav Yadav on Monday said that two persons were arrested for allegedly sharing sensitive military information with Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI.

"On 15th May 2025, credible intelligence inputs indicated that Sukhpreet Singh & Karanbir Singh were engaged in sharing classified details related to #OperationSindoor, including troop movements and key strategic locations in #Punjab, #HimachalPradesh, & #JammuAndKashmir - with #Pakistan's intelligence agency, #ISI," DGP said in a post on X.

The Haryana Police, on May 15, arrested 24-year-old Nauman Ilahi from the Panipat district for allegedly supplying sensitive information to some individuals in Pakistan. Ilahi from Kairana in Uttar Pradesh was also in touch with a Pak-based ISI handler, as per police investigation.

Ilahi worked as a factory security guard and is accused of supplying sensitive information to Pakistan. He was staying with his sister and brother-in-law at Hali Colony in Panipat.

A day after his arrest, Haryana Police arrested a 25-year-old post-graduate student in Kaithal for allegedly having links with PIOs. Devender Singh, from Kaithal district's Guhla area, was arrested for allegedly uploading photos on social media with weapons.

During further investigation, it was learnt that Singh, who was pursuing a master's degree in political science from a college in Punjab, had gone to Pakistan on pilgrimage in November last year.

During the visit, he allegedly came in contact with Pakistani intelligence operatives and remained in touch with them even after his return. Police have said that Singh has allegedly admitted to sending some photos of Patiala cantonment by clicking pictures from outside.

Haryana Police on May 16 arrested Hisar-based YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra on the charge of passing on sensitive information to PIOs.

Malhotra, who runs a YouTube channel 'Travel with JO', was arrested from New Aggarsain Extension in Hisar.

She has been booked under the relevant sections of the Official Secrets Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Haryana Police said.

Jyoti allegedly was in contact with Pakistani staffer Danish.

Her YouTube channel account shows some videos on her visit to Pakistan - ?'Indian Girl in Pakistan', 'Indian Girl Exploring Lahore', 'Indian Girl at Katas Raj Temple' and 'Indian Girl Rides Luxury Bus in Pakistan'.

In 2023, Jyoti came in contact with Danish at the Pakistan High Commission where she went to seek a visa to visit the neighbouring nation, according to an FIR lodged at the Civil Lines police station, Hisar.

Hisar Superintendent of Police Shashank Kumar Sawan on Sunday said PIOs were developing Malhotra as an asset. She was allegedly in touch with Danish during the four-day military conflict between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor, Sawan said.

Malhotra, who has been taken on a five-day police remand, was directly in touch with PIOs, he said.

"This is also (a kind of) warfare, in which they try to push their narrative by recruiting influencers," Sawan said. Malhotra was in touch with PIOs, and she visited Pakistan "multiple times" and China once, according to the police.

Her financial transactions and travel details are being investigated.

On Sunday, Haryana Police said it has arrested a 26-year-old man from the Nuh district on charges of spying for Pakistan.

Armaan was arrested on Saturday for sharing information related to the Indian Army and other military activities with Pakistan through an employee posted at the High Commission of Pakistan in Delhi, police said.

Armaan, who is on a six-day police remand, was allegedly sharing the information for a long time through WhatsApp and social media platforms.

Nuh Police, in a joint operation with a central agency, on Monday arrested a local quack for allegedly spying for Pakistan.

Shahzad was apprehended by the STF Moradabad unit from Uttar Pradesh's Rampur on Sunday following inputs about his alleged involvement in cross-border smuggling and espionage activities for the ISI. The STF said that Shahzad was allegedly passing sensitive information related to national security to his handlers.

He travelled to Pakistan several times over the years and was allegedly smuggling cosmetics, clothes, spices, and other items across the border, the agency alleged.

