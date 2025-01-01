Aizawl, Jan 1 (PTI) Twelve people were arrested in Aizawl for celebrating New Year with firecrackers, police said on Wednesday.

A total of 13 cases were registered in various police stations in the state capital in connection with the use of fireworks, they said.

Also Read | What Is Jumped Deposit Scam? Here's How To Protect Yourself From New Online Fraud That Targets UPI Users.

The state government banned firecrackers, sky lanterns and other pyrotechnic materials to ensure a pollution-free celebration.

Detailed reports about the violation from other towns and villages are yet to be received, a senior officer said.

Also Read | Atul Subhash-Like Case in Delhi: 40-Year Old Businessman Dies by Suicide in Kalyan Vihar Area; Family Alleges Harassment by Wife and In-Laws.

Despite the ban and repeated appeals by community leaders, fireworks were used in Aizawl when New Year set in on Tuesday night.

However, the bursting of firecrackers in the state capital was almost negligible as compared to the previous year, the officer said.

Meanwhile, New Year was celebrated across Mizoram with enthusiasm and festive fervour.

The usual worship service, prayers and congregational singing were held in churches across the state as part of the celebrations.

Most churches, including the Presbyterian Church of India and Baptist Church of Mizoram, will hold community feasts to mark the closure of the New Year celebration on Thursday.

All churches in the state held midnight services to welcome the new year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)