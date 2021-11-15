New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): As many as 12 Delhi Police drivers have been dismissed after a departmental enquiry revealed that they were recruited using fake driving licences, the police said.

The drivers have been identified as Vinod, Gajraj, Manjeet, Kanwar Pal, Rakesh, Ram Niwas, Hemant, Ravinder, Satish, Ashok, Vikash and Tej. Order for their sacking was issued on November 12 by the police.

Also Read | Money Laundering Case: Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh Sent to 14 Days Judicial Custody.

As per police, these recruitments were made in 2007.

As per the police, Delhi Police got to know about the fraud in recruitments when in 2012, a person named Sultan Singh had applied for the position of the driver. He had shown a licence in which he claimed was made from Mathura. But upon verification by the Special Branch, it was found that the licence was not issued by the Mathura authority, Delhi Police added.

Also Read | Amazon Executives Summoned by Madhya Pradesh Police After Accused Allegedly Use E-Commerce Platform to Smuggle Ganja: Report.

Later, on suspicion of Delhi Police officials, the investigation of the driving licence of 81 candidates admitted in 2007 was given to the Crime Branch. The police got to know of fraud in the recruitment and documents were sent to Mathura RTO. In 2019, Delhi Police got to know that the RTO in Mathura had no records of licences of 31 drivers.

An FIR was filed and on basis of witness statements and documents available on record in the DE file, the 12 drivers were dismissed. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)