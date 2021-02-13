Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 13 (ANI): Around 12 people were injured on Saturday morning after six vehicles collided with each other at Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida amid low visibility due to fog.

All injured have been admitted to the hospital.

The police personnel are present at the spot and efforts are underway to clear the route.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)