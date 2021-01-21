Aizawl, Jan 21 (PTI) Mizoram's COVID-19 tally rose to 4,346 on Thursday as 12 more people, including three CRPF personnel, tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Aizawl district reported nine new cases, while Serchhip, Kolasib and Lawngtlai districts registered one fresh infection each, he said.

Mizoram now has 69 active cases, while 4,268 people have recovered and nine patients have succumbed to the infection so far, the official said.

The state has so far tested 1.97 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 2,140 on Wednesday, he added.

