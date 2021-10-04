Gangtok, Oct 4 (PTI) Sikkim on Monday reported 12 new COVID-19 cases, six less than the previous day, with the tally rising to 31,537, a health department bulletin said.

The death toll remained at 388 as no new fatality due to the infection was registered in the last 24 hours, it said.

Of the fresh cases, 11 were recorded in East Sikkim and one in West Sikkim.

The Himalayan state now has 450 active cases, while 30,383 people have recovered from the disease. At least 316 coronavirus-positive patients have migrated out.

East Sikkim has logged the highest number of COVID-19 cases thus far at 17,529, followed by 6,983 in South Sikkim, 6,049 in West Sikkim and 660 in North Sikkim.

Over 2.50 lakh samples, including 171 in the last 24 hours, have been tested for COVID-19, the bulletin said.

The positivity rate currently stands at seven per cent and the recovery ratio at 97.3 per cent.

