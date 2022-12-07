Gurugram, Dec 7 (PTI) Police here have registered a case after two minor sisters alleged that a 14-year-old boy sexually abused them.

The victim girls and the boy used to go for tuition at the same place, police said.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Man Shoots Down Cows for Entering His Estate in Guhya Village, Complaint Filed; Hunt Launched To Nab Accused.

“Two days ago, my daughter told her aunt that while going for tuitions, Bhaiya (boy) touched her inappropriately. When I got to know about it, I asked both of my daughters and they repeated the same. My second daughter also told me that Bhaiya had done the same with her during Raksha Bandhan,” the mother of the girls said in her complaint to the police.

Based on the complaint of the woman, a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at a women's police station, police said.

Also Read | PMGKAY Scheme: Government Allocates 1,118 Lakh Tonnes of Foodgrains, Rs 3.91 Lakh Crore As Subsidy Under the Scheme.

“An FIR has been registered. We are verifying the facts and action will be taken as per the law,” said Station House Officer Poonam.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)