Kaushambi (UP), Jul 16 (PTI) A 12-year-old boy got electrocuted while playing at his house in the Bharwari Nagar area here on Sunday afternoon, police said.

The incident occurred when Ritvik got an electric shock after he touched an air cooler, In-charge of Kokhraj police station Vinod Kumar Maurya said.

His family members turned off the main power switch and rescued him, Maurya said.

He was taken to a private hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, he added.

The police said the matter is being investigated.

