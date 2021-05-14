Amethi (UP), May 14 (PTI) The body of a 12-year-old girl was found hanging from a tree after she was allegedly raped in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi, police said on Friday.

According to the family members of the minor, she had gone to graze goats on Thursday evening and did not return home.

When they searched for the girl, they found her body hanging from a tree, the family members alleged in their police complaint.

Jamo SHO Angad Singh said the body has been sent for postmortem and the matter is being probed.

"Someone killed my daughter and hanged her. Her body had injury marks and blood was there in her private parts," the girl's father alleged.

"We don't have enmity with anyone. We suspect that she was raped before murder," he added.

