Ahmedabad, Feb 17 (PTI) Nearly 1,200 CNG dealers in Gujarat on Thursday observed a symbolic strike of two hours on Thursday demanding a hike in the commission they receive on the sale of the automotive gas through their pumps.

The call for a strike between 1 pm and 3 pm was given by the Federation of Gujarat Petroleum Dealers Association.

"The strike was 100 per cent successful as nearly 1,200 CNG pumps stopped selling the gas to vehicle owners during these two hours as a mark of protest today," president of the federation, Arvind Thakkar, said.

"At present, pump owners get Rs 1.70 on the sale of one kilogram of CNG. This rate was fixed way back in 2017, when the rate of CNG was nearly Rs 48 per kg. Today, when the rate has gone up to nearly Rs 70, the rate of commission is still the same," he added.

According to Thakkar, a total of seven companies, including some government-run PSUs, supply CNG to these 1,200 pumps across the state.

Though talks were held between the federation and CNG suppliers in July 2019 to increase the dealers' margin, nothing concrete happened during the last 30 months, he claimed.

"To meet the rising cost of operations and other overheads, such as salaries of the staff, we want Rs 2.50 per kg as our commission, a rise of 80 paise. Since our demands were not heard yet, dealers were left with no other option but to go for a symbolic strike," Thakkar said.

