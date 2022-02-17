Bengaluru, February 17: In a shocking case of what can be termed as 'revenge infection, an HIV-positive man allegedly had unprotected sex with his wife after drugging her for ending their six-year relationship suspecting his fidelity. The accused is a cab driver by profession.

The woman, 28, is now awaiting her HIV test result. An arts graduate and garment factory worker, she recently approached Banashankari women police, who referred her to Parihar, family counselling centre of Vanitha Sahayavani at Basavanagudi police station complex. Hyderabad Shocker: 16-Year-Old Girl Killed by Mother, Paramour Over Affair; Accused Arrested

According to a report in Times of India, The woman and the cab driver, both divorcees, tied the knot in late 2015. "The cabbie is basically a crook who is suspected to have cheated many women going through divorce proceedings after promising to marry them. He and his sister would convince the women to go for a second marriage with the driver so that they could pocket their money. They used the trick in 2015 to trap this young woman too," said Bindya Yohannan, family counsellor who dealt with the case.

After marriage, the cabbie initially housed the woman in a single-room accommodation in a building in Madiwala, claiming it was his aunt's residence. But much to the woman's disgust, police raided the location and she and a few other women were picked up on suspicion of running a prostitution racket. "The driver managed to convince her on the matter and bailed her out. They settled down in JP Nagar after he pocketed the Rs 2 lakh she had got in alimony," the counsellor with Parihar added.

A few months into their relationship, the woman caught the cabbie popping pills at home and confronted him. He admitted he was HIV- positive and claimed he contracted it from his first wife. "She was heartbroken by the revelation, but was forced to stay with him as she had left her family. In the six years of their relationship, the driver never indulged in unprotected sex with his second wife and she had been taking HIV tests at a Bengaluru lab every six months, which she described as the most embarrassing moments in her life," Yohannan revealed. Gujarat Shocker: Man Chops Live-in Partner’s Nose in Dhoraji; Accused Absconding

Last August, the woman grew suspicious after one of her night dresses went missing. She happened to see a photograph on her husband's mobile that showed the same dress being worn by an unknown woman seated on the sofa in their drawing room. She broke down as she realised her husband was cheating on her despite her staying with him though he was HIV-positive. She left him and went to her mother's place.

The police have registered a case and further investigation into this matter is underway.

