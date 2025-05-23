New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): Deputy Commissioner of Police Nidhan Valsan on Friday spoke on the detention drive of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and stated that a total of 831 people had been kept on the suspicious list for verification.

He further stated that a total of 121 Bangladeshi immigrants had been detained, and added that five people had been interrogated by the Special Investigation Team.

"Since the drive has been started against Bangladeshis living in India illegally, 831 people have been kept on the suspicious list for verification...In the last week, a team of police officials detained 121 Bangladeshi Illegal immigrants...Orders for getting them deported have also been given...The SIT interrogated five people who arranged for them to stay here...The SIT has been constituted to take action against those who were supporting them..." the DCP told ANI.

On May 17, the Delhi Police deported 21 illegal Bangladeshi nationals and arrested five others, including three transgender individuals who were recently apprehended in the Mahendra Park area for residing illegally and engaging in begging and other unlawful activities, officials said on.

DCP North West Delhi Bhisham Singh said, "Our team has been working on illegal immigrants for a long time. Under this campaign, we have deported 21 illegal Bangladeshis. 2 cases have been registered, and we have also arrested 5 Bangladeshis. Now, we have caught 3 transgender Bangladeshis. Their main job is to beg at traffic signals and they do many illegal activities."

"They do not have any criminal background in India. They crossed the border and came to Bangladesh by train. One of the illegal Bangladeshis was in touch with an Indian through Facebook. They had a live-in relationship after she came to India. The other two also stayed in the same area.

The Foreigners Cell of North West District Police apprehended three Bangladeshi women residing illegally in the Mahendra Park area of Delhi. The operation was the result of sustained surveillance and precise technical analysis.

Acting on a credible input, officials tracked a Facebook reel posted by one of the suspects, which featured a local ice cream cart and inadvertently revealed nearby buildings. Using this clue, the police painstakingly searched nearly 50 lanes to locate the exact spot seen in the video. A trap was laid in the early hours of May 15, leading to the arrest of the prime suspect, who was posing as a transgender person and known locally as Deepa. (ANI)

