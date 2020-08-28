Bhopal , Aug 28 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh recorded 1,252 new coronavirus positive cases on Friday, pushing the infection count in the state to 59,433, health officials said.

The virus claimed 17 lives during the day, which took the death toll to 1,323, they said.

While four of these patients died in Indore, three each succumbed in Bhopal and Jabalpur. Two deaths were reported in Gwalior.

Betul, Hoshangabad, Shahdol, Katni and Narsinghpur districts reported one death each, the officials said.

A total of 943 people were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 45,396.

At 198, Indore reported the highest number of cases, followed by 131 in Bhopal, 124 in Jabalpur and 118 in Gwalior.

Indore's total caseload now reached 12,229, while the death toll is 379.

Bhopal's tally of cases rose to 9,956 and the fatality count to 270, officials said.

The case count in Gwalior and Jabalpur went up to 4,724 and 3,706 respectively.

At 3,240, Indore has the highest number of active cases in the state, while Bhopal and Gwalior have 1,516 and 1,146 such cases respectively.

The state has 4,885 active containment zones at present.

The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 59,433, new cases 1,252, death toll 1,323, recovered 45,396, active cases 12,714, total number of people tested 12,97,699.

