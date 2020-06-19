Mumbai, June 19 (PTI) The tally of coronavirus cases in Mumbai rose to 64,068 with 1,269 new patients detected on Friday while the death toll due to the pandemic reached 3,423 with 114 deaths, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Of 114 deaths, 55 deaths were recorded between June 16-18 and the remaining 59 had occurred before June 15.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Reports 156 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally Reaches 11,582 Including 495 Deaths: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 19, 2020.

79 of these patients died due to co-morbidities, the civic body said.

401 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients in the city to 32,257.

Also Read | Delhi LG Anil Baijal Passes Order Stopping Home Isolation, 5-Day Institutional Quarantine Mandatory for All COVID-19 Patients.

The city now has 28,388 active patients. 791 new suspected patients were admitted to hospitals since Thursday night.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)