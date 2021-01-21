Nashik, Jan 21 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 1,14,313 with the addition of 129 cases on Thursday, health officials said.

The virus claimed one more life, which took the death toll in the district to 2,036, they said.

So far, 1,10,979 patients have recovered from the infection, of whom 124 recuperated on Thursday alone, the officials said.

Till now, 4,77,764 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the district.

