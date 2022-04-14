New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) Thirteen people were injured following a cylinder blast inside an eatery near Jamia Millia Islamia in southeast Delhi on Thursday, Delhi Fire officials said.

A call about the fire was received at 3.49 pm and three fire tender were rushed to the spot, said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service.

All those who got injuries were taken to a nearby hospital, he said.

The fire was later extinguished, he added. PTI AMP

