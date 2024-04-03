Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 3 (ANI): A total of 13 Naxals were killed in the encounter with the security agencies in Bijapur, police said on Tuesday.

The fierce firefight that broke out on Tuesday ended on Wednesday, the security forces informed through an official release, adding that the toll on the Naxal side could mount further as many more are believed to be injured and are still not accounted for.

Also Read | TTE Killed in Kerala: Migrant Worker From Odisha Arrested for Pushing Traveling Ticket Examiner Out of Moving Patna Superfast Train, Say Police.

"Chhattisgarh Police recorded one of its biggest successes in the history of anti-Naxal operations. We can now confirm that in the operation conducted by more than a thousand security forces in the Lendra and Korcholi areas of Gangalur in Bijapur district on the night of April 1 and April 2, 13 Naxals were killed. Their bodies have been recovered. We have also received reports that a large number of Naxals are seriously injured," Inspector General of Police (IG), Bastar Range, P Sundarraj, said on Wednesday.

The police said the area where the firefight took place was considered a safe haven for Naxalites but, over the last three months, 16 new camps of security forces have come up in the area.

Also Read | Fraud in Gujarat: Retired Government Employee Alleges Nephew and Niece Cheated Him of Rs 1.56 Crore in Gandhinagar, FIR Registered.

"Separate contingents of soldiers came out from five of these camps and surrounded the Naxalites through the night. The soldiers covered a difficult journey of about 20 kms through forests and mountains overnight. Soldiers equipped with night vision binoculars and new-age weapons from Mutavendi, Palanar, Gangalur, Basaguda and Cherpal security camps launched the operation," Sundarraj said.

The IG said the search operation was launched after information was received that the Company No. 2 of Gangalur Area Committee of the West Bastar Division, which is the second-most powerful organisation of the Naxalites, had been spotted in the Bijapur district.

According to officials, a joint team of DRG, CRPF, STF and Cobra jawans were dispatched following information of the presence of Naxals in the Gangloor police station area of Bijapur.

Several encounters took place and the bodies of 10 Naxals were recovered on Tuesday. Weapons were also recovered from the slain Naxals.

"A total of 13 bodies of Naxals, including ten men and three women, have been recovered so far after the encounter that took place in the Korcholi forest area of Bijapur district," an official said on Wednesday.

The bodies of 10 Naxalites were recovered on Tuesday late evening, while those of the remaining three outlaws were found in the early hours of Wednesday, they said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)