Itanagar, Dec 30 (PTI) Thirteen more people, including three security personnel, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh in the last 24-hours, pushing the coronavirus caseload to 16,709, a senior health department official said on Wednesday.

Of the fresh cases, seven were reported from Tawang, two each from the Capital Complex Region and West Kameng and one each from East Siang and Lohit district, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

All the new cases were detected through rapid antigen test, the official said.

Two army personnel and an ITBP jawan are among the fresh cases, he said.

Seventeen more people recovered from the infection on Tuesday, taking the total number of recoveries in the northeastern state to 16,538.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state is 98.97 per cent, the SSO said.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 115 active coronavirus cases, while 56 people have succumbed to the infection so far he said, adding that the fatality ratio is 0.33 per cent.

The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 45, followed by Tawang (29), West Kameng (11) and East Siang (10).

The state has so far tested 3,77,052 samples for COVID-19, including 484 on Tuesday, and the positivity rate is at 1.03 per cent, Dr Jampa added.

