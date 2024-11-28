Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 28 (ANI): Akarshana Sathish, a 13-year-old 8th-grade student, set up her 18th library at Sai Seva Sangh in Moosapet. The library was inaugurated by the Governor of Telangana, Jishnu Dev Varma, on Wednesday.

Akarshana's inspiring journey began in 2021 when she was inspired by the requests of young cancer patients for books during her visit to the MNJ Cancer Children Hospital in Hyderabad. Since then, Akarshana has gathered over 11,000 books through donations from her community and established 17 libraries across various locations, including police stations, orphanages, schools, and community centres.

Her libraries have benefitted countless individuals across several cities, including Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Chennai, Kanyakumari, and Siddipet.

Speaking to ANI, Akarshana Sathish briefed about the same. Sai Seva Sangh trustee Aruna Pradeep also spoke about the initiative.

Sai Seva Sangh is a registered charitable organisation established in 1988 and is committed to providing education and residential facilities for orphaned and underprivileged girls from rural and slum areas of Telangana. Over the past three years, the organisation has impacted the lives of over 18,000 beneficiaries, empowering them to pursue higher education and personal growth. (ANI)

