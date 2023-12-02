Gir Somnath (Gujarat) [India], December 2 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district on Friday, and said that only the efforts of 130 crore Indians could make India developed and self-reliant in every field.

"75 years of India's independence have been completed and when 100 years of our independence are completed, India will be ahead in every field of the world. This programme is being organised to take a resolution to achieve this goal. Only 130 crore Indians can develop India and make it self-reliant in every field," Shah said.

Also Read | Parliament Winter Session 2023: Three Bills To Replace Criminal Laws Among Many Others Listed for Winter Session.

He further said that the resolution of a developed India, which we have pledged, is not just a word but a sacred idea of making crores of poor and underprivileged people in the country equal to everyone else.

According to an official release, the Union Home Minister said that during the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had kept its three objectives before the countrymen.

Also Read | COP28 Summit 2023: After Engagements With World Leaders, Climate Action Initiatives, PM Narendra Modi Wraps Up UAE Visit (Watch Video).

First, to remember all the known or unknown martyrs of the freedom struggle and to connect the young generation with the history of independence. The second objective was to be proud of the achievements made by the country in the last 75 years and move forward, taking inspiration from them. The third objective was to preserve the rich cultural heritage of India and feel proud of it, Shah said.

He further said that taking a resolution to make India first in every field of the world with the collective effort of everyone during the period of Amrit Kaal was also one of the objectives of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

He said that to fulfil this resolution, Prime Minister Modi has envisioned the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, which will reach every panchayat of the country and will work to create awareness about the public welfare schemes of the Modi government and make their benefits available to everyone.

"Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra' has been started with the aim of increasing awareness about the schemes of the Modi government dedicated to poor welfare and taking their benefits to more and more people. "Today in Chanduvav (Gir Somnath), as part of the one-stop Sankalp Yatra, we interacted with the public and distributed houses, gas stoves and Ayushman cards to the people," Shah said in a post on X.

During his address, Amit Shah said that till the year 2014, there were crores of people in the country who did not even have basic facilities like houses, gas connections, toilets, drinking water and electricity, and that those crores of people had to struggle for every facility.

After becoming Prime Minister in 2014, PM Modi resolved that every house would have a bank account, gas connection, toilet, and tap water, and the government would take care of the health expenses of every person up to Rs 5 lakh, he said.

Shah further said that PM Modi believes that in 2047, a developed and self-reliant India will lead the whole world and we all have to work together to build such an India.

It is our responsibility to build India as envisioned by those who sacrificed everything for the country's independence and we have to fulfil it with our strong determination, he said.

Shah further said that the Sankalp Yatra for a developed and self-reliant India was started by Prime Minister Modi on the 15th and this Yatra is going on in every district of the entire country.

He added that every person should join India's development journey by taking a resolution to make India a developed country, and we should all resolve for the same. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)