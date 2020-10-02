Ahmedabad, Oct 2 (PTI) With the addition of 1,310 coronavirus positive cases in Gujarat in the last 24 hours, the state's overall tally went up to 1,40,055 on Friday, the health department said.

Fifteen patients died due to the infection during this period, which took the death toll in the state to 3,478, it said in a statement.

A total of 1,250 people recovered from the infection and got discharge in the last 24 hours. With this, the recovery count in the state reached 1,19,815, it added.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,40,055, new cases 1,310, death toll 3,478, discharged 1,19,815, active cases 16,762, and people tested so far 45,31,498.

