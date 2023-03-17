New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) As many as 13,525 posts are lying vacant in the Delhi Police which is around 14 per cent of the sanctioned strength of 94,254, a Parliamentary panel has noted.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs, headed by BJP MP Brijlal, noted that the recruitment process to fill the 3,861 posts is going on and recommended that the hiring process should be completed within a fixed timeframe.

"The committee notes that there are 13,525 vacancies in the Delhi Police which is around 14 per cent of the sanctioned strength of 94,254," the report of the committee, which was submitted in Parliament on Friday, said.

The panel recommended that the remaining 9,664 vacancies may also be filled as planned by the Delhi Police. This will increase the strength of the Delhi Police and further enhance their capability for maintenance of law and order in the National Capital Region, it noted.

The committee also recommended that two different mechanisms should be devised for improving coordination between the Delhi Police and the police forces of the neighbouring states.

One mechanism should be for the maintenance of law and order in the bordering areas of the NCR and the other should be used for the investigation of inter-state crimes, the panel said.

A unified communication system may also be created by the Delhi Police with neighbouring states of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana for the exchange of crime-related information, it said.

