Srinagar, Sep 3 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir reported 137 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the infection tally to 4,78,220 in the Union Territory, officials said.

The death toll from the pandemic remained unchanged at 4,782 as no new fatality due to the disease was reported, they said.

Also Read | British Tourists Charged Rs 112 Including GST by IRCTC for Using Toilet at Agra Cantt Railway Station.

Of the new cases, 28 were recorded in Jammu and 109 in Kashmir.

There are 966 active cases of the disease, while the number of recoveries has reached 4,72,472, the officials said.

Also Read | India's Exports Remain Flat at USD 33 Billion in August 2022; Trade Deficit Widens to USD 28.68 Billion.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)