Shimla, Jul 31 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh reported 14 new COVID-19 cases including an Army jawan on Friday, taking the tally to 2,521 in the state.

Among the fresh cases, eight were reported from Kangra, four from Una and two from Chamba, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said.

A total of 43 patients -- 30 in Sirmaur, eight in Kangra, four in Chamba and one in Una -- recovered from the infection, Dhiman said.

In Kangra, a 20-year-old Leh returnee Army jawan of Bandla village in Palampur tehsil and a 41-year-old woman of Mandehar village in Baijnath tehsil are among the fresh cases, superintendent of police Vimukt Ranjan said.

The woman is a primary contact of a COVID-19 patient. Both are being shifted to military hospital Palampur, he added.

The SP said two men who had recently returned from Mumbai and Jalandhar are also among the fresh cases.

The virus has so far claimed 13 lives in Himachal Pradesh, while 1,430 people have recovered and 15 have migrated out of the state.

The number of active cases stands at 1,061, he added.

Solan has the highest number of active cases in the state at 389, followed by 174 in Sirmaur, 122 in Kangra, 100 in Shimla, 111 in Mandi, 52 in Una, 32 in Bilaspur, 30 in Chamba, 22 in Hamirpur, 18 in Kullu and 11 in Kinnaur, he said.

