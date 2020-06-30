New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): A total of 14 Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel have tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

An official release said a total of 237 ITBP personnel have recovered from the virus. There are 94 active coronavirus cases in the force of which Delhi has 23 cases and the remaining 71 are at other locations.

The condition of all admitted personnel is stable, the release said. (ANI)

