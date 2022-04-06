Chandigarh, Apr 6 (PTI) Fourteen quintals of adulterated food items were seized by the health department teams in Punjab, officials said on Wednesday.

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Vijay Singla said the teams seized 7.80 quintals of spurious cheese in Mohali district and 6.20 quintals in Samana town of Patiala district.

Also Read | Ramzan 2022 Time Table: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 5th Roza of Ramadan on April 7 in Lucknow, Mumbai, and Delhi.

Besides, the inter-district teams of the health department have also collected 110 samples of milk, cheese, 'khoya', powdered milk, 'ghee' and other food items in 13 districts in two days, which were being sent to the state food lab for testing, according to an official release.

Singla said complaints were pouring in regarding the supply of substandard cheese in Mohali and acting on a tip off, a team set up check posts in different areas.

Also Read | Reliance Industries Sets Up Free EV Charging Infrastructure for Employees in Mumbai.

The stock of cheese was seized after taking samples from the vehicle which was carrying it for supply.

The team also raided a cheese making unit. Apart from this, the team also collected eight more samples of milk products and sweets with artificial colours from different factories in Mohali, it said.

"No one will be allowed to play havoc with the health of the people of the state by selling adulterated or spurious food products", said the minister.

The Punjab government has adopted zero tolerance towards adulteration of food items in the state, said the minister.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)