Sultanpur (UP) Jul 30 (PTI) The body of a 14-year-old girl has been found hanging in her house in a village here, police said on Friday.

The girl, a resident of Kewatli village, was found hanging on Thursday evening , SHO of Baldirai Police Station Sabharam Tiwari said.

Upon seeing the door of the room locked from inside for a long time, the family members broke it open, he said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and a probe into the incident has been initiated, the police official said, adding the cause of death is yet to be ascertained.

