Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 9 (ANI): A total of 1,410 COVID-19 cases were reported in Telangana on Thursday taking the total count in the state to 30,946.

Seven persons died in the state due to the disease in the last 24 hours.

According to government data, 913 people have been discharged today and the total count of cases includes 331 deaths and 18,192 discharged patients.

India's count of COVID-19 cases has risen to 7,67,296. (ANI)

