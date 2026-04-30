India News | '15 Citizens Safely Rescued' After Cruise Boat Capsizes in Jabalpur's Bargi Dam

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 30 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday said that "15 citizens have been safely rescued" after a cruise boat capsized in Jabalpur's Bargi Dam, in which four people were killed.

CM Mohan attributed the incident to a "severe storm".

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CM Mohan Yadav said in a post on X, "Through swift rescue operations, 15 citizens have been safely rescued. Efforts are underway to locate those who are missing as quickly as possible."

https://x.com/DrMohanYadav51/status/2049864853222051978?s=20

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"In this hour of crisis, the state government stands in full solidarity with the affected families with complete sensitivity, and every possible assistance is being ensured," he said.

He added that Public Works Minister Rakesh Singh, Tourism Minister Dhruvendra Singh Lodhi, the Divisional In-Charge ACS, ADG, and local public representatives have been directed to reach the site immediately.

Talking about the incident, Madhya Pradesh Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla said, "A probe will be done to find out the causes behind the incident..."

Authorities have undertaken a search operation for other persons who are said to be missing.

"Four people have died, 15 rescued, and a search operation is underway for 12 others after a cruise (boat) capsized in Bargi Dam, Jabalpur," Jabalpur Collector Raghvendra Singh said in a statement. A search and rescue operation is underway, he added.

Earlier today, a bus carrying a wedding party overturned near Rajgarh, killing three people and injuring 30 others, a police officer said.

According to Biaora police station in-charge Virendra Dhakad, the bus was travelling from Rached village in Morena district to Ujjain when the accident occurred near Kachri.

"... A bus carrying a wedding party from Rached village in Morena district to Ujjain met with an accident near Kachri. Around 30 people were injured, with eight reported in serious condition. The rest are receiving treatment and are said to be stable." Dhakad told ANI."Three people have been killed", he added."

The accident took place at around 5:30 AM, when a bus operated by Darmay Travels, carrying members of the Tomar family," he added.

Dhakad also said that the injured are undergoing treatment in Biaora Hospital, while some have been referred to Bhopal for advanced treatment.

"Around eight people have been referred to Bhopal for advanced treatment, while the remaining are undergoing treatment at Biaora Hospital," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)