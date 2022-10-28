Jammu, Oct 28 (PTI) Fifteen houses were gutted in a massive fire in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Friday.

No one was injured in the blaze that broke out in Chag-Gandhari area of Paddar tehsil on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, they said.

Also Read | The #UttarPradesh Police is Looking Towards a Massive Modernisation Plan and Its Personnel … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

Army and police personnel along with the locals launched an operation to douse the fire. By the time the blaze was extinguished, 15 residential structures were gutted and 23 families have been effected, Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Devansh Yadav told PTI.

Relief material for the affected people is being sent, the officer said.

Also Read | Chintan Shivir: PM Narendra Modi To Address Home Ministers of States via Video Conferencing Today.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)