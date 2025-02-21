Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 21 (ANI): A group of 15 Indian fishermen who were repatriated from Sri Lanka arrived in Chennai on Thursday evening, officials said. They will now be sent to their respective homes.

In a post on X, the official handle of the High Commission of India in Sri Lanka wrote, "Back home! 15 Indian fishermen were repatriated from Sri Lanka last evening."

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh To Release More Cheetahs Into the Wild in Kuno National Park, Showcasing India's Groundbreaking Extinct Species Restoration Project.

https://x.com/IndiainSL/status/1892755472689557808

On February 7, opposition MPs from Tamil Nadu had staged a protest at the premises of the Parliament, demanding to bring back Indian fishermen detained by Sri Lankan forces.The parliamentarians held banners and raised slogans over their demand at the premises.

Also Read | Bhopal Shocker: Days Before 1st Wedding Anniversary, Woman Dies by Suicide As Husband Harasses Her for New Bike in MP Capital.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had also urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and the Centre to take immediate diplomatic measures to secure the release of detained fishermen and their boats. He has also called for sustained diplomatic engagement to protect fishermen's livelihoods and prevent future confrontations in the region.

Earlier last month, a group of 41 Indian fishermen, recently arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy, arrived at Chennai Airport on Tuesday. They will now be sent to their respective districts, as confirmed by authorities.

Of the 41 fishermen, 35 were from Ramanathapuram district and had been detained near Katchatheevu on September 8, 2024. The Sri Lankan Navy alleged that they were engaged in cross-border fishing activities, a recurring issue in the region. Their release marks another step in addressing the frequent detentions of Indian fishermen.

Earlier on January 16, 15 Indian fishermen, also detained by the Sri Lankan Navy, were released and returned to Chennai. These arrests occurred in separate incidents in 2024, with eight fishermen being detained near Mannar Island on September 27, and another 12 from Nagapattinam district arrested on November 11.

Following interventions by the Union and Tamil Nadu governments, their release was secured. The Tamil Nadu Fisheries Department ensured their safe return to their native places upon arrival.

In a related event on January 5, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) facilitated the repatriation of 95 Indian fishermen and four fishing boats from Bangladesh. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)