Bhubaneswar, Apr 16 (PTI) People bore the brunt of searing heat and intense humidity as Odisha broiled in the scorching sun on Saturday, with at least 15 places recording maximum temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius, the Met office said.

Subarnapur town recorded 43.5 degrees Celsius, the highest in the state. The mercury settled at 43 degrees in Bolangir and 42.7 in Angul, a bulletin stated.

The temperature was two notches above normal in Jharsuguda to settle at 42.6 degrees. Bhubaneswar recorded a maximum of 38.1 degrees, while it was 38 in Cuttack, according to the bulletin.

There is some respite in sight due to the possibility of thunderstorms at many places over the next 24 hours, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said.

It added that there would be no large change in maximum temperatures in the next five days.

The mercury is expected to be more than 40 degrees Celsius and above normal by two-three notches in the interior parts of Odisha during the next four-five days, the Met said.

It advised people to take precautionary measures for the hot weather condition while going outside during mid-day between noon to 3 pm.

