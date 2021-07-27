Bengaluru, July 27 (PTI) Karnataka on Tuesday logged 1,501 new COVID-19 cases and 32 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 28,97,664 and the toll to 36,437.

The day also saw 2,039 discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 28,38,717.

Out of 1,501 new cases reported on Tuesday, 354 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 484 discharges and only five deaths, a health department bulletin said.

The total number of active cases in the state stood at 22,487.

Out of 32 deaths reported on Tuesday, five were from Bengaluru Urban, Hassan (4), Belagavi and Kolara (3), Bengaluru Rural, Mysuru, Tumakuru and Uttara Kannada (2 each), followed by others.

Among the districts were new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 534, Dakshina Kannada 247, Mysuru 108, Hassan and Udupi 98, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,25,581, followed by Mysuru 1,72,387 and Tumakuru 1,17,572.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 12,01,693, followed by Mysuru 1,68,626 and Tumakuru 1,15,242.

Cumulatively a total of 3,80,68,589 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,02,494 were done on Tuesday alone.

