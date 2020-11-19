Chandigarh, Nov 19 (PTI) Chandigarh on Thursday reported 155 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 16,322, according to a medical bulletin.

The death of a 75-year-old man pushed the toll to 254 in the union territory, as per the bulletin.

Also Read | Pune Sees Rise in Daily COVID-19 Cases Post Diwali.

There are 1,105 active cases as of now, it said. .

A total of 130 patients were discharged after they recovery, taking the number of those recovered to 14,963, as per the bulletin.

Also Read | Delhi COVID-19 Crisis: Govt Directs 42 Private Hospitals to Reserve 80% Beds for Coronavirus Patients.

A total of 1,28,558 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 1,11,487 tested negative while reports of 116 samples were awaited, as per the bulletin.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)