Patna (Bihar) [India], July 20 (ANI): As many as 16 people were killed in lightning strikes during a thunderstorm in ten districts of Bihar on Sunday, state Disaster Management Department said on Monday.

The meteorological department has issued an alert in the State and warned people of venturing out into the open in Bihar during rainfall in the state.According to data, three people died in Purnia district, two in Begusarai, four in Gaya and one each in Patna, Saharsa, Purvi Champaran, Madhepura, Darbhanga, Nawada and Banka.

Also Read | Sachin Pilot Reacts to 'Rs 35 Crore' Bribery Charge, Says Saddened by Attempt to Malign Him.

In the past few weeks, many people have lost their lives due to lightning in Bihar in separate incidents. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)