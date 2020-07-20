Jaipur, July 20: Amid the political crisis in Rajasthan and the internal rift in state Congress, former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Monday broke silence and said that he is saddened to be at receiving end of baseless allegations levelled against him by the Congress in Rajasthan. Pilot was replying to the allegations made against him by Rajasthan Congress MLA Giriraj Singh Malinga that he (Malinga) was offered Rs 35 crores by Pilot to cross vote in Rajya Sabha polls.

On Monday, Malinga had alleged that rebel party leader Sachin Pilot had offered him money to join the BJP. Responding to the allegations, Pilot said this was done to malign him and to stifle legitimate concerns that he raised against Rajasthan party leadership, as member and MLA of Congress. "This is done solely to malign me & to stifle legitimate concerns I raised against Rajasthan party leadership, as member & MLA of Congress. This attempt further aims at defaming me & attack my credibility. Narrative is being redirected to avoid addressing the main issue", Pilot added. Rajasthan Political Crisis: CM Ashok Gehlot Hits Out at Sachin Pilot, Says 'He Was Conspiring For Past 6 Months With BJP's Support'.

Take a Look at the Tweets:

I'll be taking appropriate,strictest possible legal action against the MLA who was made to make the accusations. I'm sure more such concocted allegations will be thrown at me to cause aspersions on my image but I'll be unfettered&remain firm in my beliefs&convictions:Sachin Pilot https://t.co/LLxFA00T0U — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2020

Adding further, Pilot said he will be taking appropriate, strictest possible legal action against the MLA who was made to make the accusations. "I'm sure more such concocted allegations will be thrown at me to cause aspersions on my image but I'll be unfettered&remain firm in my beliefs & convictions", he added.

Malinga alleged that Pilot had offered him money to join the BJP. He said talks were held at Pilot's residence and subsequently, he had alerted Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot about the conspiracy to topple the Congress government in Rajasthan. "I had a talk with Sachinji. He offered me money to join the BJP, but I refused, saying I will not join the saffron party," Singh told reporters.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 20, 2020 06:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).