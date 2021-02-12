Bhopal, Feb 12 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh's COVID-19 caseload rose to 2,57,229 on Friday after the state recorded 161 new cases, health department officials said.

With one coronavirus-related fatality being reported from Katni, the death count increased to 3,829, they added.

As many as 24 districts of the state did not record any fresh coronavirus case on Friday.

A total of 218 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the state's overall recovery count to 2,51,538, the officials said.

Of the 161 new cases, Indore recorded 28 and Bhopal 40. The number of cases in Indore rose to 57,870, including 924 deaths, while Bhopal's case tally stood at 43,180 with 617 fatalities.

Bhopal now has 604 active cases, while this figure for Indore is 280.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 2,57,229, new cases 161, death toll 3,829, recovered 2,51,538, active cases 1,862, number of tests done so far 55,45,444.

