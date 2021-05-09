Aizawl, May 9 (PTI) At least 169 people, including 12 policemen who had returned from West Bengal after election duty, have tested positive for novel coronavirus in Mizoram, pushing the state's COVID-19 caseload to 7,551, an official said on Sunday.

So far 287 police personnel out of 705, who had gone for poll duty in West Bengal and Assam, have tested positive for the infection, the official said.

Of the 169 fresh COVID-19 cases, 105 were reported from Aizawl district, Lunglei (11), 12 cases each from Siaha and Kolasib districts, Saitual (10), Serchhip (7), Khawzawl (8) and Mamit (4).

At least 2,667 samples were tested in the last 24 hours registering an infection rate of 6.37 per cent, the official said.

Fifty-two patients have travel history while the rest were found to have locally contracted the infection, he said.

Of the 169 patients, 56 have developed symptoms of COVID-19.

Mizoram now has 1,951 active COVID-19 cases, while 5,583 people have recovered from the infection.

The COVID-19 recovery rate is 73.94 per cent and the coronavirus death toll in the state is 17.

The northeastern state has so far tested 3,28,901 samples for COVID-19.

According to state immunisation officer Dr Lalzawmi, a total of 2,25,852 people have been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine of which 47,945 people have also received the second dose.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)